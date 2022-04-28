SKOL Search: Final mock draft roundup

Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally made it. The NFL Draft starts tonight!

Over the last three months, I have been aggregating expert mock drafts from across the industry and seeing who has been mocked to the Vikings. This exploration has seen some staggering results.

I have gathered a total of 173 mock drafts over those three months, and we have seen 19 different players go to the Vikings. Of those individuals, only three players before the final 10 days were on the offensive side of the football, which adds up to a paltry total of 12. Tonight’s result for the Vikings is truly up in the air, as nobody knows how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be conducting the draft.

Without further ado, here is the final mock draft roundup of the year. Enjoy the draft!

*Note: This is an aggregate over the last ten days so there might be an analyst on here twice.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr

Who:

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin

PFF’s Sam Monson

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso

NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards

The Gameday NFL’s Marcus Mosher

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar

The Athletic’s College Football Staff

NBC Sports’ Peter King

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo

The Draft Network’s Zach Cohen

LA Times’ Sam Farmer

The Draft Network’s Crissy Froyd

Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad

Far and away the most popular selection for the Vikings, Stingley Jr is less likely to make it to No. 12 after a dominant pro day. If he hits his ceiling, he’s an absurd talent and value at 12. The issue is with the injuries (hamstring and Lisfranc), along with his regression in play over the last two years.

What can’t be counted out is his best season of play came on arguably the best team in the history of college football. It’s easy to convince yourself of the ceiling. Just make sure you’re right.

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

Who:

NBC Sports Edge’s Thor Nystrom

SI’s Zack Patraw

PFF’s Eric Eager

SI’s Connor Orr

PFF’s Brad Spielberger

The Draft Network’s Bryan Perez

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling

SI’s Albert Breer

CBS Sports’ Adam Aizer

Football Outsiders’ Benjamin Robinson

CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier

He made his debut on this list last week, and it has become increasingly likely that he may fall out of the top-10. Positional value along with his 40-yard dash time at 4.59 seconds is pushing him down—but it shouldn’t. He is a unicorn that can play any safety role. His speed isn’t an issue, as his flying 20 (the last 20 yard of the 40-yard dash) is top-tier.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Who:

NFL.com’s Charles Davis

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson

NFL.com’s Rhett Lewis

USA Today’s Staff

NFL.com’s Charles Davis

Arguably the safest of the cornerbacks, McDuffie is just a smooth athlete and technician. His play style is reminiscent of Green Packers star defensive back Jaire Alexander, where he is just sticky in coverage and can play on an island.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Who:

NFL.com’s Peter Schrager

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner

ESPN’s Matt Miller

PFF’s Ari Meirov

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio

USA Today’s Nate Davis

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards

Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley

Arguably the biggest riser throughout the process, Johnson was a second round pick going into the Senior Bowl where he looked like a man among boys. He is a multi-tool pass rusher that knows how to use his length and power to his advantage. I don’t expect him to be the pick due to potential age thresholds that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will likely utilize.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Who:

Barstool Sports’ Matt Fitzgerald

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones

Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker

CBS Sports’ Dave Richard

Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye

Pewter Report’s Jon Ledyard

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco

The selection of Davis would signal the Vikings want to capitalize on a great player even though it’s not a need. Davis scored a perfect 10 Relative Athletic Score and was second only to Calvin Johnson in history. He needs work developing a pass rush, but his impact would be felt immediately.

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

Who:

PFF’s Interns

Touchdown Wire’s Laurie Fitzpatrick

Karlaftis has quite a wide variance across the media. Some have him as a top-10 player, while others view him as a fringe first-round pick. Regardless, he would add a diverse element to the Vikings pass rush, giving them three players that can play inside and out.

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Who:

NBC Sports Edge’s Tyler Forness

The position that nobody is talking about as a need for the Vikings is wide receiver. Outside of Justin Jefferson, the room is filled with questions across the board. Adam Thielen is 32 and has a history of lingering soft tissue injuries, and both KJ Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette can’t be counted on to be anything more than a WR3. Adding Olave gives them an immediate impact player and a dynamite WR2 with him potentially being a WR1, if Jefferson wants too large of a contract.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Who:

Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris

PFF’s Austin Gayle

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks

SI’s Will Ragatz

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso

Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm

The second wide receiver mocked to the Minnesota Vikings during this process, Williams would provide the Vikings an element that they haven’t had since the days of Percy Harvin. A burner in every sense of the word, Williams has dynamite speed and the elite start and stop ability that Tyreek Hill possesses.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr

Who:

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin

Fox Sports’ Rob Rang

As Reuter notes in his writeup, Booth Jr has been overlooked during the draft process, mainly due to his lack of testing and sports hernia surgery. An athletic corner with the requisite size, Booth can do a little bit of everything and is scheme versatile.

USC WR Drake London

Who:

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson

The receiver position hasn’t gotten any love before this week for the Vikings, and I plan on taking full credit for that.

Okay, it’s not that serious, but nobody in the national media was talking about receiver until after I started talking about it.

London is a player I struggle with as far as fit is concerned, but he is a big-bodied guy that understands how to use his size to his advantage with his route-running and at the catch point.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Who:

Draft Wire’s Natalie Miller

Another receiver.

People across the industry are starting to come around, and I love it. Compared often to both Calvin Ridley and Stefon Diggs, Wilson can do it all with his strengths being at the catch point and thriving in space.

Selection Breakdown

After 12 weeks, here is the final breakdown of who was mocked to the Vikings, including by week.

CB Derek Stingley Jr 56 CB Trent McDuffie 26 EDGE Jermaine Johnson 19 S Kyle Hamilton 14 CB Sauce Gardner 11 DT Jordan Davis 11 CB Andrew Booth Jr 7 EDGE George Karlaftis 6 WR Jameson Williams 6 C Tyler Linderbaum 2 CB Kaiir Elam 2 DL Travon Walker 2 DT Devonte Wyatt 2 EDGE David Ojabo 2 LB Devin Lloyd 2 QB Malik Willis 1 WR Chris Olave 1 WR Garrett Wilson 1 WR Drake London 1 EDGE Boye Mafe 1 Total 173

