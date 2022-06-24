Skip Bayless throws shot at Los Angeles Lakers selection of Max Christie

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Portland Trail Blazers
    Portland Trail Blazers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Skip Bayless is known for his outrageous takes, and making headlines with some of the crazy things he says about professional sports. On draft night, a Michigan State player was caught in the crossfire.

After the Los Angeles Lakers selected Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick of the NBA Draft, Bayless took to Twitter to call out a flaw in Christie’s game and what it means for the Lakers.

Bayless called out Christie’s ability to shoot the 3-ball saying that his 32% 3-point percentage fits in well with the poor shooting the Lakers possessed last season.

Christie will look to prove Bayless wrong in his promising NBA career.

You can view Bayless’s tweet here:

More!

Los Angeles Lakers select Michigan State basketball G Max Christie

Recommended Stories