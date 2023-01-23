Skip Bayless throws epic temper tantrum after Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless.

Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The prediction, however, didn't come to fruition. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy might not have had the performance he did win the wild-card round over the Seattle Seahawks last week, but the 23-year-old outperformed Dak Prescott by taking care of the football.

Prescott had two interceptions, resulting in six points for the 49ers, which proved vital.

Bayless, like most Cowboys fans, let their emotions out on Twitter after the 49ers' 19-12 victory over Dallas in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

Bayless then offered a further explanation as to how he felt after the loss to Purdy and Co. became a reality.

I have never wanted a game more than I wanted that one. My soul is crushed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

The reactions didn't stop there from Bayless as he floated out the idea of not showing up for Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

Story continues

I'm calling in sick tomorrow. Heartsick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

After being confident in the 29-year-old's ability to get Dallas to the NFC Championship Game heading into the matchup, Bayless uploaded a video of himself tossing Prescott's jersey into a trash can, signaling he's done with the Mississippi State product.

Iâ€™m sorry. Thatâ€™s it. Iâ€™ve had it with Dak.pic.twitter.com/1EHRUg8mXe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

Finally, Bayless completed his meltdown on Twitter by taking a shot at the 49ers, which is how he began the week leading into the contest.

Congrats to the 49ers, who will lose to the Eagles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

The 49ers can put the Cowboys and Bayless in the rearview mirror and now focus on the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy has San Francisco one win away from Super Bowl LVII, but the NFC Championship is a challenging task.

Purdy will have his first NFL road playoff start in a hostile environment with an opportunity to get the 49ers to Glendale, Ariz.