Skip Bayless thinks that signing Tim Tebow would help the Jaguars

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
Skip Bayless, the host of Undisputed on FS1, is known for his bold (and often contrarian) takes. He’s also been on the record in support of former NFL and college football quarterback Tim Tebow, from his time with the Denver Broncos to his attempt at a professional baseball career.

It shouldn’t be that surprising, therefore, that Bayless is all about the rumor that the Jacksonville Jaguars have interest in the recently retired baseball player as a tight end to help with depth at the position.

“This is going to happen,” Bayless said on his show. “This will help the Jaguars under coach Urban Meyer. Nobody knows Tim Tebow better than Urban Meyer, he knows what he brings intangible as well as tangibly, and this will help a young football team because, No. 1, they need somebody at that position.”

Bayless mentioned that free-agent signing Chris Manhertz, who has just 12 receptions in his six seasons, is listed at the top of the depth chart. He also discussed the team’s fifth-round pick, tight end Luke Farrell, who Meyer coached at Ohio State.

But Bayless doesn’t seem to think Farrell will contribute in the passing game, calling him “nothing but a blocking tight end.”

“It’s Chris Manhertz or bust,” he said. “Which is why they need Tim Tebow to do something, to be an H-back, to be a gimmick player, just to give them, six, eight, 10 snaps a game where you do try to get the ball in his hands because he is an athlete, he is a runner with the football and he’ll do anything because he’s a football player.”

It’s worth noting that the Jags have James O’Shaughnessy on the roster, too, who registered 28 receptions for 262 yards last season (88 receptions and 864 yards over the course of his career). While that isn’t an astronomical figure, it’s better than Manhertz’s stat line as a receiver.

Though Tebow has no experience playing the tight end position (let alone at the highest level), Bayless is right that Jacksonville is getting a bit desperate to find an answer at tight end. Assuming a trade for a player like Zach Ertz doesn’t happen, the Jaguars wouldn’t have much to lose by at least bringing Tebow in for camp.

