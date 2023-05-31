Skip Bayless says this free agent is the final piece of the puzzle for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a busy offseason but Fox Sport’s Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless thinks there’s one more player the Cowboys must add.

That player is DeAndre Hopkins who starred as a member of the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins has been selected to five NFL All-Pro teams but was released by the Cardinals on May 26.

Bayless said Hopkins could be the last piece to the puzzle because of his pass-catching ability and that teams shouldn’t be worried about his reported age-based decline. Bayless compared Hopkins to Jerry Rice and said that even without blazing speed both players were always open.

Hopkins would add another playmaker to an already explosive offense and would help ease the burden on CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 wide receiver.

Bayless favorably compared Hopkins to Odell Beckham Jr who the Cowboys had been previously linked with but did note that Beckham had more big-game experience over his career.