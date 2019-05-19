Skip Bayless rips 'Trash Brothers' CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard after Game 3

Josh Schrock
NBC Sports BayArea

The Portland Trail Blazers are undermanned and outmatched in the Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

Portland is without center Jusuf Nurkic and has a number of players banged up, including star guard Damian Lillard who reportedly has been playing withseparated ribs.

But despite the talent disparity, the Blazers have held double-digit leads during the second quarter of both their Game 2 loss and Saturday night's Game 3 at Moda Center. 

As was the story in Game 2, the Warriors stormed back in the third quarter, erasing what was an 18-point lead to cruise to a 110-99 win.

Lillard and his fellow backcourt star CJ McCollum have been suffocated by the Warriors' defense in the series, and they were unable to carry the Blazers to a much-needed Game 3 win. The two stars combined to go 12-for-38 in the Game 3 loss, and one outspoken sports analyst was disgusted by their effort against the two-time defending NBA champions. 

Following the loss, FOX Sports 1's Skip Bayless dubbed Lillard and McCollum the "Trash Brothers."

Pathetic is a strong choice of words from someone who averaged 1.8 points per game in high school, but that's probably beside the point.

The Oregonian also tweeted out the phrase after the loss, and Blazers fans were not happy about it.

The Blazers now face a three-games-to-zero series deficit and likely will see their season end by Game 5 at the latest.

Still, it's been an impressive playoff ride for Lillard and McCollum. There's no shame in not being able to beat one of the greatest teams in NBA history.

