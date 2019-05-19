Skip Bayless rips 'Trash Brothers' CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard after Game 3 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Portland Trail Blazers are undermanned and outmatched in the Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

Portland is without center Jusuf Nurkic and has a number of players banged up, including star guard Damian Lillard who reportedly has been playing withseparated ribs.

But despite the talent disparity, the Blazers have held double-digit leads during the second quarter of both their Game 2 loss and Saturday night's Game 3 at Moda Center.

As was the story in Game 2, the Warriors stormed back in the third quarter, erasing what was an 18-point lead to cruise to a 110-99 win.

Lillard and his fellow backcourt star CJ McCollum have been suffocated by the Warriors' defense in the series, and they were unable to carry the Blazers to a much-needed Game 3 win. The two stars combined to go 12-for-38 in the Game 3 loss, and one outspoken sports analyst was disgusted by their effort against the two-time defending NBA champions.

Following the loss, FOX Sports 1's Skip Bayless dubbed Lillard and McCollum the "Trash Brothers."

Portland's Crash Brothers were more like Trash Brothers tonight. Dame and CJ shot 5-19 from 3. Dame had 5 turnovers. CJ missed 5 FTs. Both missed so many key 4th-quarter shots. Just pathetic. Call off Game 4. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 19, 2019

Pathetic is a strong choice of words from someone who averaged 1.8 points per game in high school, but that's probably beside the point.

The Oregonian also tweeted out the phrase after the loss, and Blazers fans were not happy about it.

Wow ... just ... wow. Classless crap ..#canzanoLike — Mark Byrd (@ORIGINALBYRDMAN) May 19, 2019

@joelsprunger Wow. That's their own paper?? Cold. Dame a legend. — Ben Helms (@TheBenHelms) May 19, 2019

Who wrote that tweet? Go stand in the rain. — Paul Frazier (@pfrazier) May 19, 2019

Wtf? We haven't been to the WCF in 19 years, lost Paul, had a coach seriously injured, Nurk badly busted his leg, Kanter separated his shoulder & now Dame has separated ribs. It's says a lot about this team to have made it this far after all that. Shame on the Oregonian! #RipCity — Meara Larine (@MearaLarine) May 19, 2019

The Blazers now face a three-games-to-zero series deficit and likely will see their season end by Game 5 at the latest.

Still, it's been an impressive playoff ride for Lillard and McCollum. There's no shame in not being able to beat one of the greatest teams in NBA history.