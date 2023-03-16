Skip Bayless reacts to Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr. deal: 'Congratulations Joe Burrow'

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly finalizing a four-year deal worth $64 million with Orlando Brown Jr., who spent the last two seasons starting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sports commentator Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Wednesday night.

The Bengals are working to finalize a $64 million deal with the four-time Pro Bowler, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 41 times during the 2022 season, the sixth-most in the NFL. As Enquirer Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway writes, signing Brown, who is thought to be one of the best left tackles in the league, brings a major upgrade to the team's offensive line.

To that end, Bayless tweeted after news of the deal: "Congratulations, Joe Burrow."

Congratulations, Joe Burrow. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2023

Others, like professional wrestler and Cincinnati native Angelo Dawkins, celebrated Brown's addition to the team on social media.

Gold Star's Twitter account welcomed Brown to Cincinnati late Wednesday, adding, "We have some cheese coneys waiting for you!"

Welcome to Cincinnati Mr. Brown! We have some cheese coneys waiting for you! #WhoDey https://t.co/TNyczTbaxX — Gold Star (@goldstarchili) March 16, 2023

Some Bengals players also welcomed the news online.

"Waking up and see we got my big dawg (Orlando Brown Jr.) now I ain’t gotta run into you when im blitzing," Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton tweeted Thursday. "Welcome to the squad my boy!"

"Protect the brand," linebacker Germaine Pratt wrote. "Don’t think 9 (Joe Burrow) will have to wash his jersey this year."

Orlando Brown Jr. to Cincinnati: 'I'd bet the house on me and my work ethic'

Waking up and see we got my big dawg @ZEUS__57 👀 now I ain’t gotta run into you when im blitzing 😂 welcome to the squad my boy! — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) March 16, 2023

Protect the brand 🩸 don’t think 9 will have to wash his jersey this year — Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) March 16, 2023

Brown spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, but came to a disagreement with the team on whether he would play right or left tackle. The 26-year-old will play left tackle for the Bengals, which means Jonah Williams will likely move to the right side. La'el Collins is still on the roster, and it's unclear what the team plans to do with his contract.

Can never have enough lineman to protect Burrow. Good get for the Bengals. He's durable and reliable. https://t.co/BdXGBjPm9y — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 16, 2023

Chief fans will say “Orlando brown Jr. Isn’t that good”



Guys … have you watched the bengals O-line the past 4 years 😂 such a massive upgrade & protecting the franchise — EA (@KOLD740) March 16, 2023

I didn’t think Orlando Brown would be getting 25 million per year but I also DEFINITELY didn’t think he would only get 16 million per year.



Legitimately great deal for the Bengals. https://t.co/MeL6JqG6bm — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 16, 2023

