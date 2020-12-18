Skip Bayless predicts Rockets will trade James Harden before opening night

“If these reports are true and I believe they all are, I now suspect they will get this done before opening night. It sounds like to me, if Houston has expanded its horizon into the trade market that it’s their choice to seek partners. They’re seeking trade partners – and it may take two partners, it may take three partners to get this done. But because they are now looking, that indicates to me that they have finally made the call. The final decision – enough. [He’s] more trouble than he’s worth, and he will continue to be even more trouble than he’s worth if we try to keep him here unhappy through this year, as we saw the Pelicans try to keep Anthony Davis for one more year.

…. If you’re just pouty and not into it, it doesn’t matter how great you were. You just have to cut bait. You just have to close your eyes and plunge and go forward.”