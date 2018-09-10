Skip Bayless: Tom Brady over Jimmy Garoppolo was 'right decision' by Patriots

One loss, and one national pundit is ready to bury Jimmy Garoppolo.

One day after Garoppolo suffered his first career loss as a starter, FS1's Skip Bayless said he believes the Patriots made the prudent move at quarterback last year.

"I think [Patriots owner] Robert Kraft made the right decision to stick with Tom Brady," Bayless said as his show, "Undisputed," came to an end Monday morning.

Last October, the Patriots traded Brady's backup to the 49ers for a second-round draft pick. Garoppolo was supposed to take over for Brady when the five-time Super Bowl champion decided to retire, but coach Bill Belichick chose to move the younger QB.

On Sunday, Garoppolo had his worst performance as a 49er. He completed 15 of 33 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in a 24-16 loss to the Vikings. As for Brady, the 41-year-old completed 26 of 39 passes for 277 yards and three TDs with one interception in the Patriots' 27-20 win over the Texans.

Listen to what Bayless had to say to co-host Shannon Sharpe right here: