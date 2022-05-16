Skip Bayless on What Lil Wayne Allegedly Overheard During Heated Exchange Between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton

Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns’ meltdown in Sunday’s Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks included a sideline confrontation between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton.

With Phoenix down 70-32 early in the third quarter, Williams substituted backup big man Bismack Biyombo for Ayton, who sat for the remainder of the game and finished with five points and four rebounds.

After Ayton returned to the bench, he appeared to have a heated confrontation with Williams, per reports.

Here is the only clip of the exchange that the TV caught where DA responded to Monty that led Monty to ask what he said. pic.twitter.com/rAWgcFFSY0 — Mr.ORNG (@PHXMRORNG) May 16, 2022

On Monday’s episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless revealed that his buddy Lil Wayne, who was sitting courtside in Phoenix, witnessed an interesting exchange between Williams and Ayton.

“This, from what I was told, got really ugly,” Bayless explained. “From what our man Lil Wayne told me…I think he either heard it or could lip-read. Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, ‘You fricking quit on us.’ And that led to an exchange where each Monty and Ayton had to be restrained from going at each other.”

🗣️ Skip Bayless with some insight on what happened between Monty Williams & Deandre Aytonpic.twitter.com/SbtNojdheH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2022

While speaking with the media after the game, Williams didn’t reveal much about the exchange. Asked why Ayton played only 17 minutes, Monty replied, “It’s internal.”

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton only playing 17 minutes tonight: “It’s internal.” — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 16, 2022

Ayton, meanwhile, didn’t speak to reporters after Phoenix’s season-ending loss.