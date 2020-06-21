Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is "selling out" to LeBron
The online feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant continued yesterday, after Perk called Kyrie’s push to cancel the rest of the NBA season a quote “distraction” and later added that even calling Kyrie a bird brain would be giving him too much credit. This led K-D to fire back and call Perkins a quote "sell out" in an Instagram comment. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is "selling out" to LeBron James.