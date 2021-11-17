Skip Bayless goes on strange Steph Curry rant during Warriors' win vs. Nets

Skip Bayless goes on strange Steph rant during Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone with anything bad to say about Steph Curry's sensational 37-point performance in the Warriors' statement win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, but there's always that one person that just has to be negative.

That one person happens to be FS1's, Skip Bayless.

During the Warriors' 117-99 win over the Nets, Bayless sent out several strange tweets about Curry, mostly referencing the three-time NBA champion's performances in his five NBA Finals appearances.

Bayless sent five tweets during the Warriors-Nets game, and the first one wasn't outlandish.

Kevin Durant is going to have to be even greater than I think he is for Brooklyn to win this game. The Warriors are just too deep in smart, skilled athletic basketball players who play tenacious D, and Steph is too driven hot from deep three. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

And then, with the Warriors in complete control throughout the second half, Bayless started firing off tweets that seem to question Curry's legacy -- which shouldn't be in doubt at this point.

No way Steph has his last two championship rings without Kevin Durant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Sure, Steph can hit his wow bombs now, up 21. But look hard at his playoff resume and see how many times he's come up small in the clutch. Start with Games 5, 6 & 7 of the 2016 Finals when he helped choke away a 3-1 lead over Kyrie/LeBron with 5 & 7 at home. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Help me out, how many Finals MVPs does Steph Curry have? Uh, let's see, uh ... — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Why is Steph Curry still out there in a blowout??? KD and Harden are sitting. How much can he rub it in? Pad his stats? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

With the Warriors leading by 22 points entering the fourth quarter, Nets coach Steve Nash pulled the plug and kept Kevin Durant and James Harden on the bench for the rest of the game. Curry, on the other hand, played 6:41 in the final period, presumably because he was in foul trouble in the third quarter and had only played 22:34 through the first three quarters.

Bayless likely will double down on these opinions of Curry on FS1's "Undisputed" show Wednesday morning, but Curry will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history. His legacy is safe, no matter what Bayless believes.

