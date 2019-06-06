Skip Bayless drops wild Steph Curry take on Warriors star's big Game 3 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

"I didn't even see top 30 last night."

Skip Bayless -- well, he's Skip Bayless. He was one of the many watching Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, which ultimately turned into a loss for the Warriors. Despite 47 points from Steph Curry, the Dubs fell 123-109 to the Toronto Raptors and now trail the best-of-seven series two-games-to-one.

Naturally, Bayless didn't waste any time providing his "takes" on Curry during a segment on FS1's "Undisputed" on Thursday morning. Bayless said Curry had his chance to prove he was a top-10 player and didn't during a game where the Warriors star tallied a playoff career-high 47 points.

Ridiculous:

"Steph had his opportunity to say, 'You know what? I don't need Kevin Durant. For that matter, I don't really need my Splash Brother.'" - @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/LOeTscsDDV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 6, 2019

Those 47 points from the six-time All-Star made him the ninth player in NBA history to top 45 points in a Finals game.

Shannon Sharpe kept telling Bayless to stop when he was greeted with, "Well, I'm starting it."

Starting what?!

Curry certainly started the game -- and he did so without the help of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, who were both sidelined with injuries. Beyonce and Jay-Z sitting were sitting courtside and witnessed the greatness of Steph too. Draymond Green himself saw the effort Curry put in -- even saying he should have supported Curry more on the court.

"I've got to play better and offer him more help," Green said after the game. "If I played better, with the night that he had, we would have won. So, we need him to continue to be aggressive like he's been, and all of us got to continue to fill in and be better."

Curry made six three-pointers during the game, but even that wasn't enough.

"He's made 13 as a career high," Bayless added.

What did we just watch?