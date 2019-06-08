Skip Bayless drops awful Steph Curry takes as Warriors lose Game 4 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Put down the phone, Skip Bayless.

Put it down. You're just making yourself look stupid.

During and after the Golden State Warriors' 105-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the FS1 blowhard took several nonsensical shots at Steph Curry.

Here's they are, in all their glory, in chronological order from Friday night. Notice your level of anger increase as you read each tweet.

Now we find out if Steph Curry is THAT GUY. Or not. In the biggest playoff moments, he has NOT been. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2019

Steph Curry is killing the Warriors. And killing me. He's hesitating, double-clutching, shooting with zero confidence. This is what he looked like in Games 5, 6 and 7 when the Warriors blew their 3-1 lead vs Kyrie's Team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2019

Now I know why Steph Curry all but begged Kevin Durant to come save the Warriors after Steph's Team blew that 3-1 Finals lead. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2019

Steph was pathetic. Draymond was pathetic. Iggy was pathetic. DeMarcus was pathetic. The Warriors bench was pathetic. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2019

Maybe Steph should stick to miniature golf. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 8, 2019

Maybe Skip should lay off the crazy juice.

The Raptors are a really good team. They have earned this three-games-to-one series lead. This is not Curry's fault, no matter what Bayless believes, after the Warriors star scored 27 points on 9-of-22 shooting.