Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

Skip Bayless drops awful Steph Curry takes as Warriors lose Game 4 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Put down the phone, Skip Bayless.

Put it down. You're just making yourself look stupid.

During and after the Golden State Warriors' 105-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the FS1 blowhard took several nonsensical shots at Steph Curry.

Here's they are, in all their glory, in chronological order from Friday night. Notice your level of anger increase as you read each tweet.

Maybe Skip should lay off the crazy juice.

The Raptors are a really good team. They have earned this three-games-to-one series lead. This is not Curry's fault, no matter what Bayless believes, after the Warriors star scored 27 points on 9-of-22 shooting.

