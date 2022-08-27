  • Oops!
Skip Bayless destroys Lakers for seeing Kyrie Irving as a ‘savior’

Robert Marvi
·1 min read
In this article:
All summer long, it has seemed that the only way for the Los Angeles Lakers to resurrect themselves and become a championship contender again would be to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The two teams reportedly had talks several weeks ago, but nothing materialized, and now it appears the Nets will be running it back rather than looking to trade Irving.

There may still be another potential trade out there involving Russell Westbrook that would give L.A. a real shot at contending for the title, but it remains to be seen if the team could even pull off such a deal.

Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless thinks the Lakers have been crazy for thinking Irving could be their “savior.”

Irving will still become a free agent next summer, and reportedly, some in the Lakers’ organization are holding out hope that they could still acquire him at that time.

However, the fact remains that Irving helped torpedo what looked like a promising season for the Nets last year. Since he didn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, he was unable to play in games that took place in New York City due to a vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided to send him home for most of the season instead.

It is anyone’s guess whether Irving would be fully committed to basketball if he were to join the Lakers at some point.

List

Patrick Beverley's arrival makes Russell Westbrook trade more likely

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire

