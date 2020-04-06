Skip Bayless calls out Trae Young for Steph Curry comparison comments

Before the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended indefinitely March 11, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young averaged 29.6 points and 9.3 assists through 60 games.

He shot 43.7 percent from the field and just over 36 percent from deep.

But as Fox Sports' Skip Bayless said on his show "Undisputed" on Monday morning:

"I'm not buying into him as a superstar in the NBA. I love him as a passer. I don't love him as a shooter ... there's no way that Trae Young can ever come within five miles of Steph Curry as a shooter."

"I'm not buying into Trae Young as a superstar in the NBA. I love him as a passer, I don't love him as a shooter...There's no way Trae Young can ever come within 5 miles of Steph Curry." - @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/pLYQyDw2yj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 6, 2020

So why did Bayless say this?

Because last week, Young was a guest on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" and had the following exchange with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal:

Shaq: "How many years before you overtake Steph Curry as the best shooter in the league? Put you on the spot. Put you on the spot, let's go."

Young: "(laughter). I mean -- Steph has done crazy things, crazy numbers ..."

Shaq: "Trae. Trae. Trae. Don't give me that politically correct. One year? Two years?"

Young: "Man ... I don't know. I'm trying to be the best at one time ..."

Shaq: "Say it, Trae. Go on and say it Trae."

Young: "All right. A year."

Shaq: "Ohhhhhh. OK. There you go."

Young: "I work too hard."

Listen and subscribe to the Runnin' Plays Podcast:



Steph -- at 43.5 percent from deep for his career on 8.2 attempts per game -- is the best shooter of all-time.

Story continues

It was very clear that Young didn't want to answer the question and was backed into a corner. So truly, his comment is not controversial whatsoever.

He simply wanted to move on and gave a response that any fierce competitor would. The 21-year-old knows he has a long, long way to go to catch the two-time NBA MVP as a shooter.

The end.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Skip Bayless calls out Trae Young for Steph Curry comparison comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



