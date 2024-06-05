Skip Bayless blasts Draymond Green as NBA’s ‘dirtiest player’

Draymond Green is known for his highly competitive nature. The Golden State Warriors forward can sometimes overstep the line. This past season, Green served two suspensions due to violating NBA policy. As such, he has a bad reputation with some sections of the league-wide fanbase and media.

In a recent episode of “The Skip Bayless Show,” the veteran reported labeled Green as the ‘dirtiest player in NBA history.’ He cited Green’s disciplinary issues throughout his career and the style of play he brings to the court, where he is often seen as an instigator and enforcer for the Warriors.

“Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history, by far.” Bayless said. “The dirtiest player in NBA history, by far, is Draymond Green…I dare you to go on YouTube and watch those low-light tapes of the cavalcade of the Draymond Green dirtiest plays over the years…Draymond is the all-time cheap shot artist.”

Green is a four-time NBA champion. His edgy style of play has been indispensable to Steve Kerr’s team. He gives them an edge on both sides of the ball. He is also a generational defensive talent with an elite basketball IQ.

“Draymond Green is the dirtiest player in NBA history by far.” – @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/D4r1dmn8kn — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) May 30, 2024

Despite his reputation, it’s unlikely that Green is the dirtiest player in league history. He’s competitive and combative, and sometimes he can get over-emotional. Yet, there have been countless enforcers with that style of play. As such, Bayless’ title for Green is likely nothing more than hyperbole.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire