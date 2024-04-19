Skinner & Watson rested amid seven Edinburgh changes

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has freshened up his side with seven changes for Saturday's visit of Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

Five players drop out of the pack from last weekend's Challenge Cup quarter-final exit at Sharks, with Dave Cherry, Boan Venter and Javan Sebastian replacing Ewan Ashman, WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman.

Jamie Hodgson and Luke Crosbie also come into the XV as Sam Skinner and Hamish Watson are rested.

With a new contract under his belt, Ali Price starts ahead of Ben Vellacott behind the scrum. James Lang comes in for Jake Henry, who misses out due to a hamstring injury.

Edinburgh: Goosen, Currie, Bennett, Lang, van der Merwe, Healy, Price; Venter, Cherry, Sebastian, Hodgson, Gilchrist (C), Ritchie, Crosbie, Mata

Replacements: Ashman, Schoeman, Nel, Sykes, Boyle, Vellacott, Scott, Dean