Skinner nominated for AAU Sullivan Award alongside Iowa’s Caitlin Clark

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Madisen Skinner is up for an award that has been given out for almost 100 years.

The Texas Longhorns junior volleyball standout is nominated for the 94th AAU James E. Sullivan Award alongside five other outstanding athletes including Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark who won the award last year.

Skinner represents volleyball among the nominees who come from either collegiate or Olympic backgrounds. With Skinner and Clark, USA Wrestling’s David Taylor, US Speedskating’s Emery Lehman, USA Gymnastics’ Frederick Richard and US Paralympic swimmer Noah Jaffe are the nominees.

The Sullivan Award, given out by the Amateur Athletic Union, “recognizes athletic excellence in addition to the qualities of leadership, citizenship, character, and sportsmanship on and off the playing surface.”

The ceremony is April 23 at the New York Athletic Club. Past winners of the Sullivan Award include Wilma Rudolph, Mark Spitz, Bill Walton, Carl Lewis, Joan Benoit, Peyton Manning, Michael Phelps and Tim Tebow among others.

In January, Skinner was named the Honda Sport Award Winner for volleyball by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. She’s the second Longhorn to win the award in as many years with Logan Eggleston capturing the honor last year.

