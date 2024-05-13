SKIMS Teams Up With WNBA for New ‘Fits Everybody’ Campaign Spotlighting Cameron Brink, Candace Parker & More Players

Caitlyn Clark makes her WNBA debut this year, but that’s not all the basketball league is celebrating. SKIMS, the official underwear for the women’s basketball teams, has partnered with the WNBA for its new Fits Everybody campaign, which officially launched Monday (May 13) to align with the 2024 season’s tip-off.

The new campaign is the first one that spotlights the WNBA, featuring legends and rising stars including Candace Parker, second-overall draft pick Cameron Brink, Dijonai Carrington and All-Stars Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Each player models their favorite underwear style in the official campaign video that was posted on Monday via Instagram.

“As the official underwear partner of the @WNBA, SKIMS is as comfortable as it gets. Just in time for the season tip-off,” the caption says.

Right now you can bundle and save on the WNBA player’s favorite underwear styles and buy three pairs for $36. No promo code is required, the discount will automatically be applied once you add pieces to your cart.

Keep reading to shop the SKIMS x WNBA styles seen on the athletes below.

Fits Everybody Bandeau

Ditch the wire bra and try this soft bandeau on for size. It’s not only seamless and wire-free for a smoother appearance, it also comes with a little bit of support to keep your chest comfortable whether you’re going for a morning walk or just working at the office.

Fits Everybody Brief

This classic pair of briefs provides comfy coverage using a mid-rise waist and SKIMS’ bestselling soft fabric. It also comes in 16 colors to stock up on (including some limited-edition shades that are quickly selling out).

Everybody Cheeky Brief

These cheeky briefs aim to provide stretch and comfort while forming to your body without digging into your skin. It utilizes the brand’s top-rated fabric that looks to feel like a “second skin” so you can walk around in complete coziness.

Fits Everybody Boy Short

After feeling these boy short’s soft fabric made from the brand’s signature second-skin material, you’ll want to buy one in every color. The design aims to feel as though you’re wearing nothing and uses a fabric that will hold its shape over time.

Fits Everybody Full Brief

With 16 shades to pick from, you can easily stock up on these full briefs if you prefer even more coverage. The style features a “no-cut” finish that aims to prevent any digging in for more comfortable, all-day wear. They’re great for sports too.

SKIMS is no stranger to tapping the shoulders of artists and celebrities as the center of their campaigns. The brand previously used Sabrina Carpenter for a Y2K-themed campaign as well as Usher for their growing men’s collection and Lana Del Rey as the model for its sultry Valentine’s Day campaign.

For Parker, this was the perfect opportunity to continue leaving an everlasting legacy while connecting with new WNBA players.

“I’m thrilled to be included in the first-ever SKIMS WNBA campaign alongside this amazing group of rising stars and all-stars,” she said in a press statement. “As I move onto this next chapter in my life, I hope to leave the game in a better place and continue to be an example of what is possible both on and off the court.”

Whereas for Brink, it was a chance to combine two of her favorite passions.

“My fans know how much I love fashion,” she said in a press release. “SKIMS has been an underwear staple in my wardrobe for years. I’m really grateful to be included in this lineup of players, especially with the greats who I have looked up to for so long. It’s truly a dream come true to be working with a brand that I love so much.”

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best SKIMS dupes, Lululemon dupes and running shorts.