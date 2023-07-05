Skilled 2026 wide receiver Jabari Brady earns CU Buffs offer

Jabari Brady has been on the radar of multiple Division I schools for quite some time now.

As an eighth grader in November of 2021, he received his first Power Five offer from Louisville, and on Monday, Colorado joined the party by extending an offer of its own. The 2026 prospect has also received interest from Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia and others.

While he’s entering just his sophomore year at Monarch High School near Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, the hype around Brady is justified after he recorded 864 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, his size is also impressive for a second-year high school prospect.

In June, Brady took visits to Florida, FSU, Ohio State and Penn State.

He’s also currently committed to playing in the 2026 Adidas All-American Bowl.

