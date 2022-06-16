Skill players ranked at No. 3 in NFL for Las Vegas Raiders

With the addition of Davante Adams, it’s clear the Raiders have one of the best skill groups in the NFL. They have arguably the best outside receiver in the league, one of the best slot options in Hunter Renfrow and a dynamic tight end in Darren Waller.

Plus, they have a Pro Bowl running back in Josh Jacobs in the backfield and a very competent backup in Kenyan Drake. But where does this unit rank among the best skill groups in the league?

In a recent article by Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, he wrote about the top 10 skill player groups in the NFL. Not surprisingly, the Raiders came in at No. 3 after the addition of Adams. Here is a snippet of Nguyen’s thoughts on the unit going into the season:

“Josh McDaniels’ offense is full of option routes and route conversions that require receivers read coverages, understand leverage and find open space. Adams, Waller and Renfrow are among the best at their positions at doing those things. Once they get familiar with McDaniels’ complicated system, this is going to be an electric offense to watch.”

The Raiders have just about all the pieces you could ever want on an offense. The only thing they lack is a receiver with a ton of speed to keep defenses honest, but they could still be on the lookout for that in free agency.

At this point, it would be a major shock if the Raiders didn’t finish the season with a top 10 offense. They’ll need their offensive line to improve to get there, but this is one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

