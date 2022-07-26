Skill players for Raiders ranked among best in the NFL

Over the last few years, the Raiders have completely rebuilt their offense. Gone are the days of Jared Cook and Jordy Nelson leading the team in receiving yards. But how does the new-look offense for the Raiders compare to the rest of the league?

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he ranked every team’s skill players going into the 2022 season. Not surprisingly, the Raiders came in at No. 2, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals.

Barnwell talked at length about how Davante Adams and Darren Waller should dominate again this season. But what makes this group so dynamic is that they have a former Pro Bowler at every spot, including slot receiver. Here is what he had to say about Hunter Renfrow, coming off a Pro Bowl season:

“Renfrow’s triple moves made him a force in the red zone, while the 2019 fifth-rounder topped the 2.0 yards per target mark for the first time as a pro. Renfrow’s per-route numbers were right in line with Travis Kelce and Terry McLaurin; he probably won’t see the same red zone usage again with Adams in the fold, but he’s going to be a valuable part of the offense. The Raiders have one of the best trios in football (Adams, Renfrow, Waller), and they can all complement one another stylistically.”

The Raiders have three dynamic pass catchers and a former first-round pick at running back in Josh Jacobs. As long as they stay healthy, this should be one of the best offenses in the league. The only thing that could potentially slow them down is poor play on the offensive line. Otherwise, this is an elite supporting cast for Derek Carr.

