Skill players headline Pellston Hornets to watch in 2023 football season

PELLSTON – For the first time in six years, the Pellston Hornets varsity football program will feature a new leader.

As he prepares his players for the upcoming season, first-year head coach Vince DeAgostino is optimistic about the future of the Hornets.

Despite a losing campaign last fall, the Hornets return solid skill players they hope can fuel them the entire way. As the DeAgostino era gets started, let’s look at the Pellston players to watch for in 2023.

Jack Lane, Senior

Lane started multiple games at quarterback for the Hornets in 2022, but it looks like he’ll be an option at running back and wide receiver on offense now.

Lane had his fair share of big moments last season, but he’ll be counted on even more to lead as a senior on both sides of the ball. If there’s one thing about Lane, he’s one of the most athletic players on the squad.

On defense, he’ll aim to have an impact at cornerback. With the Hornets needing to show improvement on defense, he’s one of those players who can make a huge difference when he’s on the field.

Senior Jack Schmalzried is expected to be Pellston's starting quarterback going into the 2023 football season.

Jack Schmalzried, Senior

Expected to take the controls at starting quarterback is Schmalzried, one of the best athletes on the squad.

With Lane likely spending time at tailback and wide receiver, that gives Schmalzried the opportunity to deliver a big senior season as Pellston's signal-caller.

The Hornets have featured some quality QB’s in the past, so it wouldn’t surprise me if Schmalzried develops into a star and lifts the Hornets in a big way.

Brach Taylor, Junior

Looking to be a giant contributor as a tight end and defensive end is Taylor, who is heading into his junior season.

Like some of his teammates I mentioned earlier, Taylor is a talented athlete who’s capable of making an impact on both sides of the ball. As a sophomore, Taylor made his presence known in multiple games.

Jacob Rizzardi, Senior

It feels like every year I’ve been up here, there’s always been a Rizzardi that I’ve covered.

And the thing is, they’re all pretty good athletes.

That will be the case again with this Rizzardi, who will anchor Pellston’s offensive line as one of the guards, while also occupying a linebacker spot on defense.

Somebody’s going to have to be a mauler on that offensive line, and the Hornets are banking on it being Rizzardi.

