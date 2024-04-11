Skier dies attempting ‘high-risk’ stunt over mountain pass in Colorado, deputies say

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado officials reported that a man who attempted to jump Berthoud Pass in a “high-risk skiing stunt” died on Tuesday.

The skier has been identified as Dallas LeBeau, 21, of Gilpin County, who investigators say tried to jump 40 feet over U.S. 40 but did not reach the other side.

“He wanted to do things that nobody else had done. He always said his birthday was the same day as Evil Knievel,” childhood friend Devin Shirk told Nexstar’s KDVR.

“He encouraged other people to start skiing too,” Shirk said. “That was one of my favorite things about him too, is even if it wasn’t jumps, he would just be like, ‘You just gotta try skiing — it will change your life.'”

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the communications center received a 911 call at about 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a skiing accident on U.S. 40 near milepost 241.5, which is just west of the Berthoud Pass summit. The caller reported a 21-year-old man was unconscious and not breathing, and that a bystander had initiated CPR.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found the man was deceased and the Grand County Coroner’s Office was asked to respond to the area.

Investigators found that the victim was attempting to “perform a high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40.” The man was unsuccessful, authorities said, and unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance, causing him to land on the highway pavement.

Authorities said the victim was wearing a helmet and other protective gear during the stunt.

Colorado Ski Country USA, a trade association representing Colorado ski resorts, released a statement following the incident.

The skier death in the back country on Berthoud Pass is a tragic accident and CSCUSA offers our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Whether skiing, snowboarding, or participating in another resort activity, we encourage everyone to keep safety top of mind as we head into the spring season. Reading, understanding, and following the ten points of Your Responsibility Code is the best way to keep yourself, your family, and those around as safe as possible. They’re the “rules of the road” when it comes to safety on the slopes. Look for the bright yellow Your Responsibility Code sign when you’re skiing or snowboarding and ask any resort employee if you have any questions about the Code. Colorado Ski Country USA

Investigators closed U.S. Highway 40 to traffic in both directions while processing the scene.

