Skidding Wings up next for high-flying Lynx

Lynx gameday

7 p.m. Monday vs. Dallas at Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: This is the second game of a four-game homestand for the Lynx (10-3), who have won three consecutive games and six of their last seven. They get a slumping Dallas team that, on a seven-game losing streak, has fallen to 11th in the 12-team WNBA at 3-9. Minnesota's 87-76 victory over Dallas on June 2 at Target Center broke a three-game skid against the Wings. Kayla McBride scored 25 points and Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 14 rebounds in that game. In Friday night's victory over Los Angeles, Collier had 30 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a franchise-record eight steals, the most by a player in a WNBA game since 2016. Lynx guard Courtney Williams, coming off her first double-double with Minnesota, has 19 assists and two turnovers over the last two games.

Watch her: Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale is second in the WNBA in scoring (24.9 points per game). The Lynx defended her well June 2: Ogunbowale scored 21 points but needed 17 field-goal tries, and she committed 10 turnovers.

Injuries: Lynx G/F Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Wings F Natasha Howard (foot) and F Satou Sabally (shoulder) are out.

Forecast: The Lynx might struggle against Dallas's size, but the Wings, without two of their best players, are slumping.