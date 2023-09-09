Skid ends, picks galore and a shutout shocker. What we learned from Week 3 of D-10 football

Manny Johnson wasn't involved in the first 16 losses in an 18-game drought that Iroquois dragged into its Region 2 opener against Northwestern.

However, Johnson was in charge for the last two setbacks as the Braves' rookie coach. Although the current Braves lost their first two games of the season to Mercer and Maplewood, they were by just a combined nine points.

That margin is why Johnson sensed the program’s first win in nearly two years was soon.

Soon arrived Friday.

Iroquois, highlighted by turnovers on defense and special teams and two goal-line stands, defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 13-7 at John L. Post Stadium. It was the first time the team’s veteran players, coaches and fans experienced such a moment since Sept. 16, 2021, when the Braves beat Kennedy Catholic 14-12.

Manny Johnson, Iroquois High School football head coach

Johnson, who served on the coaching staffs at Cathedral Prep, McDowell and Erie High before this season, was ceremoniously doused with the remnants of a water cooler amid the Braves’ postgame euphoria.

The Chicago native and former arena league player was conscious that Friday’s victory would carry beyond the campus.

“This is more than football,” Johnson said. “This is special for the communities of Lawrence Park and Wesleyville. Our kids earned this. Northwestern played well, but they wanted it a little bit more.”

Iroquois moved to 1-0, 1-2, while the Wildcats (0-1, 0-3) still seek their initial win for their first-time coach. Bill Henwood took over the Albion program after 25 years at various levels of Sharpsville’s feeder system.

Little big man for Braves

Iroquois’ roster lists Ethan Alderson at 5 feet 4 inches and 118 pounds.

Ethan Alderson, Iroquois

The sophomore, though, was a large reason he and his teammates were victorious.

When Northwestern’s Brody Bickenhouser fumbled on the game’s opening kickoff, it was Alderson who pounced on the loose ball at the Wildcats’ 43-yard line.

Iroquois took advantage of that drive start to score its initial touchdown, a quarterback sneak by Christian Krysiak.

Lloyd Fountain, on a 14-yard reception from Cole Mikovich, scored Northwestern’s touchdown with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats maintained their momentum with the extra-point conversion and an onside-kick recovery.

Northwestern High School senior Lloyd Fountain throws against Iroquois at John L. Post Stadium in Lawrence Park Township on Friday night.

Alderson put a permanent stop to it with an interception less than one minute later.

“This was crazy,” he said. “I never thought I’d be starting on a team like this. We really came together (Friday).”

‘Best feeling in the world’

Micah Pisarski also recorded a notable interception during the fourth quarter of Iroquois’ emotional win. The senior defensive back ended the Braves’ initial goal-line stand with an end zone pick of Fountain.

That play temporarily preserved their 13-0 advantage.

Pisarski was unlike Johnson or Alderson. He did endure each of Iroquois’ 18 losses before Friday’s win.

“This is the best feeling in the world after losing for so long,” Pisarski said.

Key performances

Noah Cummings, Cochranton : Had 16 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Saegertown.

Blake Foulk, Cochranton : Carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Saegertown.

Kabron Smith, Farrell : Completed 20-of-35 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Grove City.

Danny Odem, Farrell : Caught 12 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Grove City.

Mister Ham, Sharon : Threw for one touchdown and ran for 116 yards and one touchdown in a 12-0 win over Hickory.

Landon Lacey, Butler : Ran for two touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Brashear.

Braylon Littlejohn, Butler : Had one touchdown and more than 300 yards of offense in a 38-0 win over Brashear.

David Graef, Butler : Scored two touchdowns in a 38-0 win at Brashear.

Shawn Pascuzzi, Eisenhower : Ran for 93 yards and one touchdown and threw for two touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Union City.

Kris Bunk, Eisenhower: Had three catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Union City.

North East earns impressive shutout win; OC's Knox sidelined

With All-American running back Ethen Knox in street clothes with a leg injury, Oil City struggled to handle a ferocious North East defense. The Grapepickers limited the Oilers to 199 yards of offense on 60 plays to beat Oil City 35-0.

With the defense shutting down Oil City, North East's big-play offense went to work. Jackson Humes tossed touchdown passes to Jamari Curlett of 27, 16 and 67 yards and Curlett returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Carter Crozier added a 60-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter. Humes completed 10-of-12 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while Curlett had four catches for 111 yards. Jonny Hargenrader started in the backfield for Knox and ran for 90 yards on 22 carries.

Defensive dominance

Mercyhurst Prep scored 56 points on Friday, but it was the defense that stood out for the Lakers. Mercyhurst allowed eight yards of offense in a 56-6 win at Seneca. Nolan Seabury completed one pass for eight yards, while the Seneca run game had zero yards on 28 carries. Sean Sokolowski led the way with eight tackles, including two sacks, while Amir Jones added one sack and Stephen Grayson recovered a fumble. Seneca's lone score came on an 88-yard kickoff return by Rylan Harwood.

While the defense dominated, the Mercyhurst Prep offense put up 500 yards. Paul Johnson completed 12-of-17 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 85 yards and one touchdown on six carries. JJ Ganska ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and caught a 44-yard TD pass.

Another big week for Gennuso

One week after scoring a record 11 points as a kicker, Fairview senior Michael Gennuso was impressive again on Friday. He drilled a 46-yard field goal that appeared it would have been good from at least 50 yards. Gennuso's kick was a bright spot for Fairview in a 55-17 loss to Meadville.

The Bulldogs ran for 585 yards and eight touchdowns on 41 carries. Brayden Miller led the way with 210 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Brighton Anderson ran eight times for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Jordan Lawrence had 102 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

Vinny Campoli had a big game for Fairview as he threw for 189 yards and one touchdown and ran for one touchdown.

Fort LeBoeuf rockets back after early deficit

After allowing an early touchdown, Fort LeBoeuf scored three straight touchdowns to beat Titusville 22-7 at Carter Field. The Rockets jumped out to an early lead as Ian McDonald tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Mong. It was all Bison the rest of the way. Conner McChesney scored on a 10-yard run before Aiden Lesik scored on runs of 44 and 30 yards in the second quarter. Lesik finished with 114 yards on 13 carries and McChesney had 11 carries for 61 yards. Jaxon Covell led Titusville with 68 yards on 16 carries.

Six picks and a pick six for McLane

General McLane's defense kept Franklin in check throughout the game Friday in a 34-14 win at Linden Field. The Lancers collected six interceptions, including four by junior Jacob Zietz. Magnus Lloyd added one which he returned for a touchdown and Cam Weber also had one interception.

McLane jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter on three touchdown passes from Isaac Zietz. He found Jared Corwin for a 30-yard TD before Lloyd's defensive score made it 14-0. The Zietz twins then hooked up for two touchdowns on the goal line before Cohen Beachly ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 34-0 in the second quarter. Bryson Watson had two rushing touchdowns for the Knights. Isaac Zietz threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns, while Jacob Zietz had nine catches for 72 yards.

Girard dominates Warren

Carson Stevens threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns as Girard rolled to a 49-13 win over Warren. Jeremiah Colon started the scoring for the YellowJackets with a 40-yard touchdown run before the Dragons responded with a 15-yard TD pass from Eric Dippold to Matt Sowa. Stevens then threw touchdown passes to Tyler Mayes (17 yards), James Kibbe (44 yards) and Derek Robinson (2 yards) to give Girard a 28-6 lead at halftime. Stevens then hit Kibbe for a second time in the third quarter and Mayes a second time in the fourth. Nolan Strong added a kickoff return for a touchdown for Girard. Kibbe had three catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Robinson had three catches for 68 yards.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 football's Week 3 features end to drought, big performances