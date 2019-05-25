After skid-busting win, Nats face Marlins again

With their respective streaks broken on Friday night, the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will continue their four-game series on Saturday afternoon.

The Nationals rallied three times for a 12-10 win, snapping Miami's six-game winning streak and their own five-game losing streak.

Embattled Washington manager Dave Martinez knows that one stirring win won't right the ship for the struggling Nationals.

"I keep telling 'em every day: Sim-pli-fy. You're not going to win 14 games with just one game," he said. "Play one game. Just play one game. Every pitch, every inning, just play that and move on from there. Don't think you're going to make up all these games in one."

Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 4.25 ERA) opposes left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-2, 3.25) on Saturday.

Alcantara is coming off his best outing in the majors, a two-hit shutout of the New York Mets on Sunday. Alcantara struck out eight, walked one and tossed 89 pitches.

"Attack the hitter, be consistent, aggressive, and throw the ball over the plate," Alcantara said, according to MLB.com. "I never give up; throw the ball where the catcher calls for it."

Alcantara is 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in two career starts against the Nationals. 0-3 on the road in 11 career appearances (seven starts).

Marlins pitchers combined for a 1.85 ERA during the winning streak while limiting opponents to a .200 batting average.

Corbin's latest outing was his fourth start of the season against the New York Mets on Monday. He took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits in five innings. He won his previous two starts.

"They've seen me a lot, I've seen them a lot, and tonight they got me," Corbin said of the Mets. "I just made a couple mistakes, wasn't as sharp as I've been, so just try to move on."

Corbin is 1-1 with a 4.62 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins, though he hasn't faced them since 2017.

Before Friday's game, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo met with reporters amid speculation about the fate of Martinez, who has a 102-111 record on the job.

"We're not making any decisions with a third of the season gone," Rizzo said. "We've got a lot of season left. Davey's not happy with what's going on. Nobody's happy with what's going on, the fans, ownership and myself. We've got to play better baseball."

The Nationals accomplished that to some degree on Friday. Though their defense (four errors) and pitching weren't great, the offense rallied to overcome deficits of 4-1, 8-4 and 9-8 before a three-run homer by Juan Soto in the eighth followed by a solo shot from Matt Adams gave Washington its first lead, 12-9.

"I think you don't expect to make four errors or the mistakes," said Washington shortstop Trea Turner, who committed two errors in one inning. "We got lucky, I guess, tonight, and I think we fought hard, but we can't play like that every day."

The Marlins challenged in the ninth, getting a home run from Jorge Alfaro and putting the tying run on base before Sean Doolittle retired Brian Anderson for his ninth save.

"The streak obviously is great, but I've been saying everything's always eventually going to come to an end," Miami's Curtis Granderson said, "but the good thing is we get a chance to come right back out here tomorrow and hopefully start something else and get things going."

--Field Level Media