Ski and snowboarding lessons available at Buena Vista
Dec. 24—BEMIDJI — The city of
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
will host beginning skiing and snowboarding group lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.
The cost is $77, and the package includes lift tickets, ski or board rental package, a helmet and one-hour group rental.
Participants will be with instructors from 2 to 3 p.m. and then have free time to practice without an instructor from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants must be 7 years or older.
For more information contact
(218) 333-1862
and to register visit