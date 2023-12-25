Ski and snowboarding lessons available at Buena Vista

Dec. 24—BEMIDJI — The city of

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

will host beginning skiing and snowboarding group lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.

The cost is $77, and the package includes lift tickets, ski or board rental package, a helmet and one-hour group rental.

Participants will be with instructors from 2 to 3 p.m. and then have free time to practice without an instructor from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants must be 7 years or older.

For more information contact

(218) 333-1862

and to register visit

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.