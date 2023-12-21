Ski holidays in Italy just got even more glamorous (but without the A-list price tag)

Travel writer Leslie Woit hops on board the inaugural SkyAlps flight from London to Bolzano

From the drizzle-sodden tarmac on an Essex afternoon, we had a few moments to kill before takeoff. Flipping idly through the inflight magazine, a dreamscape of mountain wellness hotels and powder slopes filled the air. Then, there it was, in black and white, on high-quality recycled paper, exclamation mark included.

“The flight itself is a vacation!”

Fighting words, from the president of three-year-old Bolzano-based SkyAlps, Josef Gostner. The Italian entrepreneur, a renewable energy magnate and licensed pilot himself, is behind the push to provide British skiers with a quicker way to reach the glittering Crayola-box-coloured Dolomites, together with a premium-level flying experience.

The first SkyAlps winter service departed London Stansted for Bolzano on December 13 and promises to transform ski holidays in the underrated region. More personal service, better refreshments, fewer passengers and a destination airport that leaves you as near as 40 minutes from piste and passeggiata.

When it comes to creating that private-plane feeling, little luxuries count. We were off to a good start with a queue-free check-in desk. Here, I also tackled another hurdle of the skiing traveller: bulky luggage. Even though this was a three-day trip, my bag weighed 16.5kg, more than the 15kg allowance that comes with a standard fare. No one batted an eye. “We aren’t a budget airline, so we try to be helpful,” said SkyAlps representative Daniela Lintner as she handed over my boarding pass with a smile.

Flight time is just 2.5 hours - Luca Zuccolo / zulupictures

Settling in was painless. The seats are configured two-by-two, curing the dreaded middle-seat scenario. Fewer than two dozen passengers meant around 60 empty seats and loads of overhead space. Among us were a few Italians heading home and a young London-based professional meeting her family for a ski holiday. In the absence of any entertainment system or Wi-Fi, my 16A portside seat had a rather thrilling view of the wing’s underside and one of the plane’s two six-blade propellers.

A convincing thrum filled the cabin as the twin engines powered up for an on-time 16:05 departure. The Canadian-manufactured Dash DHC-8 Q400 is meant to be one of the quieter turboprop aircraft in the skies. The Q may stand for “quiet”, but the power-charged takeoff has a decidedly higher frisson factor than your run-of-the-mill jet. By the time we levelled out at 25,000 feet, it was approaching five o’clock and, on our inflight holiday-in-a-holiday, all thoughts turned to après ski in the sky.

Leslie reached the resort of Val Gardena just 40 minutes after touchdown - Leslie Woight

Rather than asking for payment for the usual tepid refreshment, the friendly attendant handed me a printed wine menu. It was a no-plonk zone: very quaffable South Tyrolean wines were served with gusto – two whites, one red and a bubbly. The snacks were local, too: from a region famous for high-quality cuisine born of Italian flare, we grazed on Loacker biscuits, full-fat yoghurt and fennel-flavoured Schüttelbrot (a crunchy regional bread). Drinks and nibbles are complimentary, and they came round more than once.

Let’s now consider the value. This is not a low-cost airline – a one-way fare starts at €184 (£159) – but it’s no Gulfstream, either. Despite there being only one loo and seats that don’t recline, when it came to delivering a great brushstroke of luxury, the arrival moment alone might be worth the investment.

Enter the practically private terminal. After two hours and 30 minutes in the air, alighting at the vine-edged Aeroporto di Bolzano felt stylish and comfortable unlike the human-processing-plant vibe in some “world-class” airports. Apart from a small number of SkyAlps flights, the only others operating here are so-called “general aviation”, better known as the occasional Zurich banker zipping in on his private plane. After a quick passport check, I was out the door – totally missing the luggage carousel already rotating with our things. A nice man delivered them moments later.

All this premium living sets one up neatly for the main event. Touchdown plus 40 minutes’ drive, you’re in the resort of Val Gardena, then a host of choices after that. It’s Selva first, then slightly further on Alpe di Siusi, Kronplatz and Corvara, where I was enjoying aperitivo in the traditional Hotel Sassongher 90 minutes after landing.

Hotel Sassongher, Corvara - Hotel Sassongher

Each of these pretty villages is part of the 1,200km of connected Dolomiti Superski skiing – a tangle of smooth white slopes that, if stretched, could run the length of the country itself. But that’s only half the story. These crowd-free boltholes – also including La Villa, San Cassiano and Colfosco to collectively form the Alta Badia region – are home to a gastro-ski-getaway of Romanesque proportions.

As part of Alta Badia’s resort-wide A Taste for Skiing dining initiative, eight mountain establishments offer a gourmet dish created by a different Italian Michelin-starred chef, using fine South Tyrolean produce and accompanying local wines. The dishes cost from €21 (£18) – like the mushroom and sausage cappuccino soup I enjoyed at Ütia Bioch. A good mountain lunch doesn’t get much better. Or does it?

The Alta Badia ski region is in the heart of the Dolomites - Freddy Planinschek

Blink and you’ll miss Col Alto, tucked beneath the eponymous top gondola station and overlooking a medley of Dolomite peaks. Order a deluxe sample of starters featuring trout tartare, speck and foie gras, served with heaving baskets of bread. A luscious last lunch capped by a final run home, winging and floating beneath the pink lustre of the setting Dolomite sun. The vacation is in the flight, after all.

Essentials

SkyAlps operates twice-weekly flights (Wednesday and Sunday) between London and Bolzano from €184 (£159) each way. Fifty per cent discount for children aged two to 11, under-twos go for free. Hotel Sassongher offers rooms from €300 (£259) per night, half board, based on two sharing. For further information on Corvara and Alta Badia.

Find more of the best ski resorts in Italy in our guide.