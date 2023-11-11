To skeptical Tennessee basketball fans: You see what Dalton Knecht is doing? | Estes

Yup, Rick Barnes’ Vols are good again.

No doubts after Friday night. If a team goes to Wisconsin the first week of the season and never trails the feisty Badgers, winning 80-70, that's a legit team.

So get ready. It’ll be another winter of hype, high rankings and worthy praise from all corners for Tennessee basketball. And that praise, surely, will again bring pragmatic scoffs about waiting to see what’ll come of the Vols in the spring. It has become Barnes-era Tennessee tradition for UT fans to enjoy the ride while, deep down, awaiting the NCAA Tournament slide.

They'll read about these Vols being picked to win the SEC or how Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watched them and pronounced, “That is a Final Four team. I really believe that,” and want to tune it out. No, sir, not falling into that trap again. Have heard it before.

Why should anyone expect this Tennessee season to end any differently?

Fair question. I’d answer with another question: Have you watched Dalton Knecht yet?

The Northern Colorado transfer from Fargo, North Dakota, followed up his game-high 17 points against Tennessee Tech with a game-high 24 points at Wisconsin. The Badgers (1-1) couldn’t stop Knecht, especially when it mattered. Among the highlights of his 8-for-15 night were several clutch baskets down the stretch that helped keep the Badgers at arm’s length.

And that's exactly what Tennessee’s program, come March, has been missing.

Knecht (pronounced “connect”) isn’t some five-star freshman in need of strength and seasoning. He’s an experienced college player. And he’s not just a shooter. He’s a scorer who can create his shot when the offense is out of ideas.

These Vols do tend to run out of ideas offensively. Of Barnes’ eight Tennessee teams, seven have ranked 180th or worse nationally in field-goal percentage.

Playing spectacular defense can get you a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, but once there, the Vols have learned they need someone capable of a bucket when you’ve got to have one.

Near the 7:30 mark of Friday's second half, Knecht made a nifty baseline move to score and draw a foul. The shot clock was at about three seconds. Near the 2-minute mark, he sank an important jump shot that basically sealed the win. Shot clock, again, was at about three seconds. And then as an exclamation point in the final minute, Knecht was isolated and beat the defender for a layup.

Couldn't stop him.

It's quite an encouraging development for Tennessee (2-0), which has tried to lean on Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James to be that player. Too often, that duo has fallen short in big moments. Zakai Zeigler is a gifted playmaker, but he’s 5-foot-9.

The returning trio of Vescovi, James and Zeigler were why these Vols were picked to win the SEC, but they needed more offensively. Tennessee’s teams have spent many an important possession in March throwing the ball around and looking for someone willing to take a shot.

That’s why two new players – Knecht and fellow transfer Jordan Gainey – already make this Tennessee team more intriguing. Seems as if they’ll take that shot. Might make it, too.

"That ball goes in, it makes it all look pretty. I can tell you that," Barnes told reporters earlier this week. “We knew we had to improve that from a year ago. Obviously, Dalton and Jordan Gainey bring us that. Both of those guys do have the ability to create their own shot.”

Careful, now.

We’ve seen this sort of thing before, newcomers stepping in and starting hot with Tennessee’s program, and it hasn’t always held up.

Last November, Julian Phillips scored 25 against Southern Cal. He went on to score one-fifth that many – five points total – in a trio of quiet NCAA Tournament games.

In his first two Vols games, Tyreke Key opened with 17 and 15 points. In UT’s final two NCAA Tournament games last season, Key averaged 4 points and shot 3-for-16.

And anyone remember Justin Powell? He made 6-of-9 from 3-point range in his first two Tennessee games only to end up a non-factor by the end of his lone season in Knoxville. In the final 10 games in which he appeared during that 2021-22 season, Powell was 0-for-6 from 3-point range. He then went on to Washington State and averaged double figures in 34 starts.

Point being, it’s early. We all know how Tennessee’s teams can look very different by March.

Here in November, though, these Vols do look awfully good. And deep. And experienced.

And perhaps capable of something special with Knecht and Gainey on board.

At least, Tom Izzo thinks so.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dalton Knecht offers what Tennessee basketball has been missing