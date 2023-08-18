Skepta Reveals MAINS London Beats Audio Collaboration

Ahead of his label runway debut during London Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 season, British rapper Skepta is rolling out a MAINS London Beats audio collaboration.

Partnering with MAINS London for his September 16 show, the latest launch hints at Chief Designer Mikey Pearce and Graphic Designer Johnson Orchid's plans for an immersive experience this fall. The headphones deliver a simple yet powerful design, arriving dipped in a lustrous chrome color and stamped with a black "B" on the side. MAINS' branding is engraved into the headband, keeping in harmony with the audio accessory's quietly confident approach.

Skepta is making his mark in the world of fashion as the rapper was spotted in new brand designs at Wimbledon and Silverstone last month.

Take a first look at Skepta’s MAINS London Beats collaboration in the gallery above.