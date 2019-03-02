Skechers ad mocks Nike in wake of Zion Williamson’s injury

Some of you may not read newspapers anymore, and that’s totally fine. But I suggest you take a gander at this Skechers advertisement in the New York Times’ sports section Sunday. Skechers is throwing massive shade at Nike with a shoe ad that says: “Just Blew it. We won’t split on you.”

i usually wouldn’t implore you to buy the paper for an ad, but you’ll never see shade like [squints] skechers is throwing at nike on page 3 of tomorrow’s nyt sports section again pic.twitter.com/wu9tQGacrf — Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) March 2, 2019

It’s obvious Skechers (of all shoe companies) is throwing a jab at Nike because Duke forward Zion Williamson sprained his knee when his Nike shoe split apart in February against North Carolina. Williamson, who projects to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, missed the next two game and will not play against Miami on Saturday.

Duke's Zion Williamson sits on the floor after his shoe split Feb. 20, 2019. (AP)

After Williamson’s shoe split, Nike’s stock dropped. So, Skechers decided to throw more gasoline on the fire by trolling Nike with this ad. Of course, Nike is a far more popular brand than Skechers. But you can’t ignore the fact that this was a funny ad. This ad may not give people the urge to buy more Skechers shoes, though. The best response Nike can give is this: No one wears Skechers. Goodbye. Mic drop.

