Skateboarding at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Great Britain's Sky Brown won bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics [Getty Images]

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 as one of the Games' new urban sports.

Here is all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Skateboarding schedule and venue at Paris 2024

There are four gold medals available across two disciplines in Olympic skateboarding - men's and women's street skateboarding and men's and women's park skateboarding.

The street event takes place on 27 to 28 July, while park will be on 6 to 7 August at Place de la Concorde, which is the largest square in Paris.

The men's street event takes place on 27 July, with the women's on 28 July.

The women's park is on 6 August and the men's is on 7 August.

Scoring and rules in street skateboarding

Street skateboarding courses resemble those of an urban street with obstacles such as handrails and stairs.

The competition starts with four heats of five or six skaters, as determined by a random draw.

They each perform two 45-second runs in order – when that section is complete the skaters move on to each complete a single five-trick section.

The score from the skater’s best run and the score from their two best single trick attempts are added together for a final aggregate overall score.

The skaters with the top eight scores progress to the final, where they again perform two 45-second runs along with separate five-trick sections.

Scoring and rules in park skateboarding

Park skateboarding takes place on a course - like those seen at local skate parks - with ramps, bends and ridges.

The skaters are split into four heats of five or six skaters, as determined by a random draw.

They each perform three 45-second runs. Everyone does a first run in turn, then a second etc.

The top eight scorers overall progress to the final, where they repeat the process.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic skateboarding?

Japan dominated the gold medals at Tokyo 2020, taking the top prize in the women's park and street and the men's street events.

Australia's Keegan Palmer won gold in the men's park.

Will Sky Brown compete at Paris 2024?

Sky Brown became Team GB's youngest Olympic medal winner when she won bronze at Tokyo 2020 aged 13.

Brown, who won the 2023 world championships, suffered a knee injury in April and missed the first leg of the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) in Shanghai.

The OQS is an opportunity for skaters to earn ranking points, with the top 20 in the world earning Olympic qualification.

Brown could return from injury for the second leg of the OQS in Budapest on 20 to 23 June but, ranked third in the world, she is already highly likely to compete in Paris.