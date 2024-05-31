Skate Jam set for June 2 at Tahlequah Skate Park

May 30—Tahlequah's biggest annual skating comepition is returning this weekend on Saturday, June 2 at the Tahlequah Skate Park.

Skate Jam returns for its 18th edition at 3 p.m. at Tahlequah Skate Park. Put on in part by David Camden and Wylie Henson of Avenue Skate shop, the event proves to be a popular event for local skaters from all over Oklahoma and the surronding areas.

"Skateboarding is like a car swap ; you could spend a whole day catching up with old [friends]" David Camden, director of Skate Jam, said. "Tahlequah has always had a really good skating community. Avenue Skateshop gives people a spot to hang out and conglomerate. Towns that don't have a skate shop don't attract the same positive competition. They are working on their tricks a month in advance."

The yearly event allows skaters to free ride, go around to vendors and get free merch and compete in a trick competition with multiple different levels of skill.

