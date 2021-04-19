Skagit Valley College Roundup: Cardinals split baseball doubleheader

Apr. 18—MOUNT VERNON — In a doubleheader Saturday against Olympic, the Skagit Valley College baseball team overwhelmed its opponent in the first game — then saw it win by one run in the second.

The Cardinals downed Olympic 12-8, then lost 4-3 in extra innings.

Right fielder James Anderson went 3-for-4 and clubbed a home run in the doubleheader-opening win. Teammates Carter Parcher and Austin Wilson also had home runs.