Skagit Speedway Roundup: Trey Starks repeats, picks up his third victory of the season

With weather threatening the night June 1 at Skagit Speedway, the racing heated up and did not disappoint.

Trey Starks became the first driver to put three feathers in his cap this year as he grabbed back-to-back wins at Skagit Speedway with the KarMart 410 Sprint Cars. Starks started outside Robbie Price and put the pedal to the floor on the initial start, flying away from Price on the high side of turns one and two. As the race progressed into lap traffic, Starks did not fade from the point, diving around traffic like they were standing still. Price matched him move for move but Starks always found a way to get around the next lapper first.

Hot on the heels of Price was fast-moving Tanner Holmes, coming from the fourth position and finding himself in second on the last lap due to a hiccup from Price that relegated him from second to fourth. All while these three raced it out, Landon Brooks quietly made his way from eight the third. Justin Youngquist, Eric Fisher and Tanner Holmes all won heat races.

The Skagit Aggregates IMCA Modifieds was a race for the ages that saw a drag race to the line for the second spot between Tyson Blood, Rick Smith, and Jeff Westergard. James Bundy set a torrid pace out front that was unmatchable all race long. While he pulled away from the rest of the field, the race behind him only got better.

Needing a couple of cautions early to get the field going, Rick Smith and Lee Swift quickly made their way into second and third before attempting to run down Bundy. They got close a couple of times, but never enough to get by. All the while, Tyson Blood worked his way from the rear of the field to the front. Blood was involved in an early race caution which is why he had to come from the back.

Coming to the line, Blood sent it around the top side of three and four, and while beating and banging to the line, Tyson Blood edged out Smith and Westergard for second. Smith wound up third, while Westergard ended in fourth. Zane Miner and Tyson Blood won the two heat races.

From the rear of the field to the front, Brian Michelson marched forward to claim his second win of the year in the Hornet division. There were plenty of comers and goers upfront during the Hornets A-Main. William Zottneck led the opening laps before having issues with his car that ended his race early. With Zottneck out, Mike Ploeg got handed the lead before he ended up falling back and suffering engine troubles late in the race.

Colins Sims took over for a few laps, but the hard-charging Michelson used the high side to drive up to Sims and made the pass for the lead. Scott Henry and Brian Michelson won the heat races.

KarMart 410 Sprint Cars – 21 Entries

Fast Time – Trey Starks 10.851

Heat 1 – Justin Youngquist

Heat 2 – Eric Fisher

Heat 3 – Tanner Holmes

Main – Trey Starks, Tanner Holmes, Landon Brooks, Robbie Price, Jason Solwold, Colby Thornhill, Jesse Schlotfeldt, Justin Youngquist, Willie Croft, Greg Hamilton, Eric Fisher, Luke Didiuk, Tyler Anderson, Bailey Jean, Axel Oudman, Greg Otis, Mike Brown, Evan Margeson, Brett McGhie, Lane Taylor

Lap Leaders: Trey Starks 1-30

Skagit Aggregates IMCA Modifieds – 18 Entries

Heat 1 – Zane Miner

Heat 2 – Tyson Blood

Main – James Bundy, Tyson Blood, Rick Smith, Jeff Westergard, Lee Swift, Zane Miner, Adam Holtrop, Alan Grimbly, TJ Larsen, Cory Gordon, Ben Gunderson, Austin Smith, Kevin Smith, Steve Peters, Greg Hibma, Ben Malmstadt, Billy Coles, Brandon Nutter

Lap Leaders: James Bundy 1-25

Hornets – 19 Entries

Fast Time – Mike Guffey 18.615

Heat 1 – Scott Henry

Heat 2 – Brian Michelson

Main – Brain Michelson, Colin Sims, David Dykstra, Wyatt Covert, Scott Henry, Jeff Woolsey, Brent Shetler, Tazio Andreassen, Jon Edwards, Robert Hayes, Mike Ploeg, James Sims, Dan Okeefe, James, Hulbert, Austyn Sims, William Zottneck, Dave Hill, Mike Guffey, Raven Skaugrud

Lap Leaders: William Zottneck 1-6, Mike Ploeg 7-15, Colin Sims 16-17, Brian Michelson 18-20.

Next event

Saturday, June 8: 360 Sprint Cars, Sportsman Sprint Cars and NW Focus Midgets. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7.