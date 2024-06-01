Skacel, Bruno, Fulton, Zeefuik - Hearts' best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Hearts' best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Kevin: There is only one answer. RUUUUDDDDIIIIIII SKACEL.

Iain: Husref Musemic! A fairly poor player all round who I think we spent 350k on which was a lot of money for Hearts in the late 1980s. But he scored the only goal of the game in his first Edinburgh derby, so unsurprisingly the fans took very well to him.

Bob: Pasquale Bruno was one of my favourite signings. Signed from Lecce, he was in the twilight of his career but he instilled a confidence in a young defence that was sorely missing. He had a great touch and a passion for football that few could match.

Kenny: Bruno, already titled “animal” from his time in Serie A, was an absolute no limits player who helped Hearts be a proper challenger team in the mid 90s. Animal? Monster! Fans loved him and his absolute commitment.

Iain: The obvious answer is Rudi Skacel but going back a few years we had our very own Baggio... Stevie Fulton with a wand of a left foot and good looks to go with it.

Paul: Osman Sow was unheard of, but who could forget his rampage against the green half of the city?

Phil: Tommi Gronlund! He flew so far under the radar that he will barely be remembered by the masses, but he remains a fondly thought of, ferocious Finn.

Ian: Dutch forward Genero Zeefuik who scored 10 goals in 15 league games in season 2014-15. He joined on loan in January 2015 until the end of the season. Three of those goals included a hat-trick in around three minutes in a 10-0 home win against Cowdenbeath.

Anon: Jose Quitongo. Fab player, lots of tricks and skill. Great late equaliser against Celtic, some time ago now.