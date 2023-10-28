SJU football game time, radio and stream information for St. Scholastica game

Coming off a unranked road loss to divisional opponent Gustavus Adolphus (4-3, 3-1 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), No. 18 St. John's (5-2, 4-1) returns home this weekend to try and turn things around against St. Scholastica (2-5, 1-4).

With the Johnnies falling 11 spots in the rankings and two games remaining, the chance for a home national tournament game is low, but they still have a shot to make it and the MIAC championship if they win out. St. John's has won the its last five matchups with St. Scholastica.

In last week's game SJU failed to score twice while inside the Golden Gusties' 10-yard-line. GAC won on a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass. The Johnnie defense gave up 465 total yards in the loss.

Senior Nick VanErp had seven catches for 105 yards, leading SJU's talented receiving corps on the road. Senior quarterback Aaron Syverson completed 20 of 36 passing attempts and had three touchdowns, two to VanErp. He moved to third in program history in pass completions with 571. Five completions were to senior tight end Alex Larson, who with 58 receiving yards in the game became SJU's all-time leader for the position with 1,784 yards. He already led in receptions (149) and receiving touchdowns (149).

Saints' linebacker Anthony Vo will try to break up that Johnnie offense; this year the 2022 all-MIAC junior leads the team in sacks per game (3) and tackles for loss (5.5). He is St. Scholastica's only returning all-conference player.

SJU game time, TV channel, radio channel

o Kickoff: 1 p.m. at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville

o Stream: MIAC Sports Network

o Radio: WBHR-660 AM

