SJCS announces new head football coach

Feb. 15—St. Joseph Christian has handed the keys over to Dr. James Schoonover to lead the school's football program next season.

Schoonover takes over for Troy Schenk, who helped lead the Lions to a 7-4 record this past season, as well as their first district win that didn't come from forfeit since 2017.

The new Christian head coach played football at Missouri Western State University before transferring to Cleveland University after he suffered a career-ending injury.

Schoonover's unique 8-man football experience dates back to his playing days at Mound City where he won three 8-man state football championships, and was also named 8-man player of the year in his senior season.

