Sizzling Simmons: Coming off county 100-meter title, Walkersville senior takes aim at states

On the same track where he blazed to his fastest time in the 100-meter dash almost a month earlier, Walkersville senior Aidan Simmons won his first county title in the event.

Simmons won the 100 dash at the Frederick County Public Schools Track and Field Championships last Thursday at Middletown High School.

His winning time of 10.79 seconds was among his best and good enough for a comfortable victory over fellow county speedsters Christopher Hall of Thomas Johnson (10.96 seconds) and Kean Tanyi-Tang of Urbana (11.01).

“It was a good day. I am happy about it,” said Simmons, who also finished third in the 200 dash (22 seconds flat) behind champion Furious Trammel of Catoctin (21.59) and Tanyi-Tang (21.97) and paced the Walkersville boys to second-place finishes in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Back to full health after a heel injury severely hampered him last spring, Simmons is enjoying his best season on the track and helping to maintain the sub-11 second standards in the 100 dash that former Catoctin sprinting star Brody Buffington hit with regularity over the last two outdoor seasons in Frederick County.

Tanyi-Tang (10.82) and Hall (10.83) have also gone under 11 seconds on multiple occasions this season. Simmons has now done it seven different times and has yet to lose a race this spring.

“The times keep going down and down and down,” Simmons said. “My sophomore year at counties, I ran an 11.2, and that was tied for third. Now, to get first, you have to be down around 10.7 or 10.8 at the very least.”

On April 13 at Middletown’s Don Boyer Invitational, which attracted 17 schools from across Maryland, Simmons dashed to a 10.74 in the preliminaries and a personal-best 10.59 in the finals to win the 100 against some other high-caliber sprinters.

“I thought it was a timing error,” Simmons said when he first saw his time go up on the scoreboard.

But it was no mistake. The conditions were good for sprinting. Simmons was feeling good. And he was pushed to that remarkable time by a deep and talented 100 field.

“I knew when I was ahead of them that I had ran [well],” he said. “But I was expecting a 10.6 or a 10.7.”

The 10.59 was roughly a second and a half faster than the times Simmons put when he first started running track and field at Walkersville as a freshman in the spring of 2021 during a shortened COVID season.

He credits his natural speed, his coaches for helping with his block starts and full health for the significant improvement this spring.

Last year, a teammate stepped on his heel while executing a relay handoff during practice that produced a bone bruise.

“I just couldn’t run the same,” he said.

Earlier this year during indoor season, he won the county (6.67 seconds) and Central Maryland Conference (6.66) titles in the 55-meter dash before finishing sixth in Class 2A (6.57) at the state meet.

And if he is going to achieve his goal of winning a state title in the 100 during this outdoor season, he knows he will likely have to run another time below 10.6 seconds.

“For sure,” he said. “There are a bunch of really fast kids in 2A. It’s gonna take a lot.”

But Simmons feels he is ready for the challenge and anxious to see how much faster he can get.

“I am happy about [10.59] for sure,” he said. “I just need to do it again, honestly.”