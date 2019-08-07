Sizzling Mets complete four-game sweep of Marlins

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto combined for four homers Wednesday afternoon for the scorching New York Mets, who capped a four-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins with a 7-2 win.

Steven Matz earned the victory with 6 2/3 solid innings for the Mets, who have won six straight and 13 of 14 -- their best 14-game run since 1990. New York, which began the day 1 1/2 games out of the National League's second wild card spot, is a MLB-best 19-6 since the All-Star Break.

The Marlins have lost six in a row and eight of nine.

The Mets wasted no time, taking the lead for good when Alonso hit a two-run shot in the first inning. The rookie has gone deep in three straight games and has 37 homers this season, four shy of the single-season team record.

The Marlins cut the gap in half in the second but ran themselves out of a potential big inning. Lewis Brinson made the first out by getting hung up between first and second on his RBI single. Starlin Castro, who went to third on Brinson's hit but didn't try to score during the rundown, was then thrown out at home on a grounder to third by Harold Ramirez.

After Conforto hit a two-run homer -- the 100th of his career -- in the third, Brian Anderson pulled the Marlins within 4-2 with a solo shot off Matz in the sixth. The Mets added insurance in the seventh when McNeil (two-run homer) and Conforto hit back-to-back blasts.

It was Conforto's fifth career two-homer game. Wilson Ramos added two hits for the Mets.

Matz (7-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Rookie Jordan Yamamoto (4-3) took the loss for the Marlins after allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Brinson and Castro had two hits apiece.

--Field Level Media