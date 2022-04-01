Sizing up Phillies' bullpen as Opening Day approaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Breaking down the top Phillies storylines headed into Opening Day April 8.

Whether or not Nick Castellanos drives in 100 runs, Kyle Schwarber hits 35 bombs or Bryson Stott solidifies himself as a big-leaguer in 2022, there's another trio of newcomers who will play a pivotal role in determining how successful or disappointing this Phillies season is.

The new back end of the bullpen: Corey Knebel, Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.

The Phillies basically swapped out last year's setup and closing combination of Archie Bradley, Hector Neris and Ian Kennedy for these three free agents, all signed to one-year deals. All three have experience closing and Knebel will be the first to assume that role.

There are reasons to be skeptical, particularly in Philadelphia where bullpens have gone up in flames in recent seasons. Familia was homer-prone last season and has been wild the last three. Hand was waived by Cleveland, traded by Washington and designated for assignment by Toronto in the span of a year.

All three also have track records of success late in games. Hand had a 2.05 ERA and led the majors with 16 saves in the shortened 2020 season. He was an All-Star the prior three years. Knebel has been a top-tier reliever the three years he's stayed mostly healthy, finishing strong with an impressive showing in the postseason in 2022. Familia has not been nearly as reliable the last three seasons as he was the prior three, but his fastball still averages 97 mph and the Phils are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle for six months.

As is almost always the case, the productivity of this bullpen will be difficult to predict. Hand's last three seasons are emblematic of life in the majors for many late-inning relievers.

There are several X-factors in this bullpen: Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Connor Brogdon. Dominguez has looked impressive in camp, flashing signs of the pitcher he was in 2018 when he looked like a budding relief monster capable of getting more than three outs at a time. Alvarado has been slowed by a neck issue but seems to be improving. Brogdon, who had a 3.43 ERA in 56 appearances last season, has not pitched well in spring training, putting nine of the 16 hitters he's faced on base while dealing with decreased velocity.

MLB is giving teams two extra roster spots until May 1, up from 26 to 28. Between those two extra spots the Phillies will use on relievers and the shoulder strain for Sam Coonrod, jobs are up for grabs.

Knebel, Hand, Familia, Dominguez, Bailey Falter, Cristopher Sanchez and Nick Nelson — who’s allowed one run and three baserunners in seven innings with 10 K’s this spring — are all safe bets to be in the season-opening bullpen. That's seven of 10. Alvarado would make eight if he's ready to go. Others in play for the last few spots include James Norwood (acquired this week from San Diego), Damon Jones, Ryan Sherriff and Francisco Morales, a 22-year-old right-hander on the 40-man roster who finished last season strong with back-to-back scoreless outings of five innings. Morales was reassigned to minor-league camp last week and has been working as a reliever.

It's not quite as sexy as the third base battle but teams will be relying heavily on their bullpens early because of the condensed spring training. Most starting pitchers won't be going deep in their first or even second starts, which will be a test of depth and middle relief in April.

