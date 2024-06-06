New size standing out in Lobo basketball summer practice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team began summer practices this week. It is the first week for the 2024-2025 incoming players, with eight in total. Coach Pitino wanted the new guys to bring some extra size to the roster, and they have done exactly that.
“It’s a totally different team, a totally different feel,” said Head Coach Richard Pitino. “I think you will see the look of them, bigger, stronger. Does that mean good or bad? I don’t really know, but day one was great.”
While there were plenty of roster moves over the last few months, a handful of players returned for another season at UNM. Donovan Dent is among the returners, despite him having interest from plenty of other schools.
“Just trusting in Coach Pitino and Coach Chew, they talked to me a lot this offseason because there were some teams that wanted me, but staying loyal to where I committed the first time and my family is big on loyalty,” said Dent. “So we just kind of stayed true to what we do.”
The Roster
CJ Noland – 6’4 Graduate Guard
Braden Appelhans – 6’7 Redshirt Sophomore Guard
Donovan Dent – 6’2 Junior Guard
Tru Washington – 6’4 Sophomore Guard
Kayde Dotson – 6’2 Freshman Guard
Atiki Ally Atiki – 6’10 Senior Forward
Ibrahima Sacko – 6’6 Sophomore Forward
Filip Borovicanin – 6’9 Junior Forward
Quinton Webb – 6’6 Redshirt Sophomore Guard
Daniel Thomas – 6’8 Freshman Forward
Deraje Agbaosi – 6’7 Redshirt Junior Forward
Mustapha Amzil – 6’9 5th year Forward
Nelly Jr. Joseph – 6’10 5th year Center
Jovan Milicevic – 6’10 Freshman Forward
Shane Douma-Sanchez – 6’1 Redshirt Freshman Guard
Dylan Chavez – 6’5 Freshman Guard
