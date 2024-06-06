New size standing out in Lobo basketball summer practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team began summer practices this week. It is the first week for the 2024-2025 incoming players, with eight in total. Coach Pitino wanted the new guys to bring some extra size to the roster, and they have done exactly that.

“It’s a totally different team, a totally different feel,” said Head Coach Richard Pitino. “I think you will see the look of them, bigger, stronger. Does that mean good or bad? I don’t really know, but day one was great.”

While there were plenty of roster moves over the last few months, a handful of players returned for another season at UNM. Donovan Dent is among the returners, despite him having interest from plenty of other schools.

“Just trusting in Coach Pitino and Coach Chew, they talked to me a lot this offseason because there were some teams that wanted me, but staying loyal to where I committed the first time and my family is big on loyalty,” said Dent. “So we just kind of stayed true to what we do.”

The Roster

CJ Noland – 6’4 Graduate Guard

Braden Appelhans – 6’7 Redshirt Sophomore Guard

Donovan Dent – 6’2 Junior Guard

Tru Washington – 6’4 Sophomore Guard

Kayde Dotson – 6’2 Freshman Guard

Atiki Ally Atiki – 6’10 Senior Forward

Ibrahima Sacko – 6’6 Sophomore Forward

Filip Borovicanin – 6’9 Junior Forward

Quinton Webb – 6’6 Redshirt Sophomore Guard

Daniel Thomas – 6’8 Freshman Forward

Deraje Agbaosi – 6’7 Redshirt Junior Forward

Mustapha Amzil – 6’9 5th year Forward

Nelly Jr. Joseph – 6’10 5th year Center

Jovan Milicevic – 6’10 Freshman Forward

Shane Douma-Sanchez – 6’1 Redshirt Freshman Guard

Dylan Chavez – 6’5 Freshman Guard

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.