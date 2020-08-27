Sixty years ago, the Boston Celtics staged their own walkout over racial injustice

Decades before Wednesday's walkout by the Milwaukee Bucks brought the playoffs to a halt, a few NBA pioneers took a similarly brave stand against racial injustice.

They boldly walked out on a game during an era when it wasn't yet socially acceptable for Black athletes to demand change.

On Oct. 17, 1961, the NBA champion Boston Celtics visited Lexington, Kentucky, to play an exhibition game against the St. Louis Hawks. The purpose of the matchup was to drum up interest in the NBA in a new market by showcasing former University of Kentucky stars Frank Ramsey of the Celtics and Cliff Hagan of the Hawks.

Soon after the Celtics arrived at the Phoenix Hotel in Lexington and checked into their rooms, Sam Jones and Tom “Satch” Sanders came downstairs for an early dinner. The two Black future Basketball Hall of Fame members asked for a table at the hotel’s cafe, but Jones told Yahoo Sports on Thursday that the hostess turned them away at the door.

“Ma'am, we’re staying at the hotel,” Jones incredulously told the hostess.

“I’m sorry but we don’t serve Negroes,” he recalls her responding.

Incensed and humiliated, Jones told Sanders that he was ready to pack his bags and fly home. They were on their way back upstairs when they ran into teammates Bill Russell and K.C. Jones getting off the elevator.

Russell said he and K.C. were on their way to eat.

“Not in this hotel,” Sam Jones replied.

Former Boston Celtics player Sam Jones, left, is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by former Celtics player Bill Russell at The Sports Museum's annual The Tradition fundraiser and awards ceremony, in Boston, Wednesday, June 24, 2009. (AP) More

The Boston Celtics were the first NBA team to draft a Black player and to do away with racial quotas, but playing for the league’s most progressive franchise didn’t make Jones and his teammates immune to racism. In fact, burglars once infamously broke into Russell’s home in the Boston suburbs, smashed his trophies, defecated in his bed and spray-painted racial slurs on the walls.

One night during that era, the Celtics arrived in St. Louis after 9 p.m. and found the dining room at their hotel had already closed for the night. Jones and Russell had to drive to a predominately Black part of town to eat because nearby restaurants wouldn’t serve them.

It was even worse when the Celtics showed up to their Charlotte hotel the night before a game in the late 1950s. The hotel manager told Celtics coach Red Auerbach that he would not provide rooms to the team’s Black players, leaving them scrambling to find other accommodations.

“Red was flabbergasted,” Sam Jones said. “He thought the league had taken care of it. That’s when Russell turned to Red and told him, ‘This is never going to happen again. If this ever happens again, we’re not playing.’ ”

Russell and his Black teammates followed through on that promise in 1961 when denied service in Lexington. They knocked on the door of Auerbach’s hotel room and explained what happened downstairs at the cafe.

The way Jones remembers it, Auerbach called the hotel manager to demand an apology. The Celtics coach managed to secure permission for the players to eat in the cafe, but that was not enough to appease their anger.

“Coach, I’m not going to eat in this hotel,” Jones told Auerbach. “First of all, I’ve been embarrassed. Second of all, even if we eat here, they’re not going to let any other Blacks eat at this hotel. So I don’t want to eat here. I want to go home.”

Auerbach eventually acquiesced. Not only did he give Boston’s Black players permission to fly home, he also personally drove them to the airport.