Sixty holes not enough: Charles Schwab Cup Championship playoff goes to Monday finish

PHOENIX — The Charles Schwab Cup Championship was scheduled to be a 54-hole event. They played 60 and still didn’t have a winner by Sunday night.

For the second straight year, the PGA Tour Champions season-ending event went to a playoff at Phoenix Country Club but this time, they’ll need a Monday finish between Kevin Sutherland and Paul Broadhurst.

It became a race to beat the setting sun. Both golfers parred the first four holes and on the fifth playoff hole, after they each teed off, rules officials started using golf carts to get them quickly to their next shots.

Sutherland could’ve won it on the fifth extra hole but watched his putt lip out. After a quick chat with rules official Joe Terry, the two agreed to play on to a sixth. After both parred the par-5 18th for a third time in the playoff, it was simply too dark to continue.

“I did this once before and had to come back the next day. I prefer to get it done on Sunday, but coming back the next day is not so bad,” said Sutherland, who admitted he didn’t plan on staying another night in Phoenix. “I’ve got to go find a hotel, that’s next on the agenda.”

View photos Charles Schwab Cup Championship More

Paul Broadhurst hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Broadhurst, who has his rental house till Monday, noted the pace definitely picked up in an effort to finish.

“As quick as I’ve ever played six holes. I didn’t dream we’d get six holes in.”

The longest previous Schwab playoff was five holes. The longest playoff in Champions tour history is 10. The Rapiscan Systems Classic in March 2019 is the last tour event that needed a Monday finish to settle a playoff. That one also involved Kevin Sutherland, who beat Scott Parel.

The golfers will be back on the course at 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET). They’ll head to No. 17 and continue to alternate between 17 and 18 until someone claims the $375,000 first-place prize.

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP: Leaderboard | Money

Broadhurst shot the best round of the week, a 63, on Sunday, but he missed a short birdie putt on 18 that would’ve sealed his first win since he won three times in 2018.

Sutherland, the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup Championship winner, later drained a 30-footer on 18 to force the playoff, which might have seemed unlikely at the start of day, as he lead the field by five, and Broadhurst by six, after he shot a second-round 64.

View photos Charles Schwab Cup Championship More

Kevin Sutherland hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Woody Austin birdied the 18th to get to 12 under to finish solo third. Wes Short, Jr. was solo fourth at 10 under. Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Glen Day were all T-5 at 9 under.

John Daly withdrew on the ninth hole. He’ll get last-place money along with Mark Calcavecchia and Tom Byrum, who each withdrew on Saturday.

Season rolls on

Normally the Charles Schwab Cup Championship is a celebration to cap the season, the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work.

Due to the schedule shakeup in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no Cup trophy being handed out. This is still the final event of the calendar year but the PGA Tour Champions is combining the 2020 and 2021 seasons, so the points race continues.

Story continues