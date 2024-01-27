Sixth-tier Maidstone United stun Ipswich Town in FA Cup: List of biggest FA Cup upsets

Sixth-tier Maidstone United stunned Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town — a team with just three losses this season — to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win.

Lamar Reynolds had a goal and an assist and Sam Corner scored the 66th-minute winner shortly after Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento leveled the line in the 56th minute.

The plot lines are so very FA Cup a.k.a. Magic of the Cup; Ninety-eight places separate fourth-place National League South side Maidstone from second-place Championship side Ipswich, who is a favorite to win promotion to the Premier League next season.

Consider:



Ipswich absolutely dominated the Stones, who scored before halftime and then quickly answered the Tractor Boys' equalizer despite being out-attempted 38-2.

Jamaican-born Reynolds, he of 13 clubs at age 28, had a goal and an assist.

Liam Sole, who assisted Reynolds, has never played a game higher than the National League South level.

Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Cavagnari had nine saves and faced 2.80 xG.

They lost to fifth-tier Barnet 4-0 in the FA Trophy competition, a tournament for only the 5th-8th tier sides.

Corne, a defensive midfielder and center back, scored in one-goal wins in the second-, third-, and fourth round.

Maidstone manager George Elokobi is in his first managerial job and played for Maidstone until last season.

How has this not found the net!?@maidstoneunited are defending for their lives #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/N41YbFv4XK — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2024

Where does it rank? Top FA Cup upsets of all-time

League One's Bradford City came from 2-0 down to beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in 2015.

Fourth-tier Wrexham beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground in 1992.

League Two side Grimsby Town beat Premier League side Southampton in the fifth round of last season's FA Cup.

Top-flight side Coventry City, two years removed from winning the FA Cup, were dumped out by non-league side Sutton United in 1989.

League Two's Crawley Town knocked out Premier League entrant Leeds United in 2021.

Wigan was a Premier League side but headed for relegation when they beat Man City to win the tournament in 2013.