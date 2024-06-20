A sixth summer arrival? Stuttgart monitor Cameron Puertas

Stuttgart are gearing up for the Champions League after qualifying for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

On their shortlist is Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Cameron Puertas. According to Kicker, the Belgian side would command a double-digit fee for the 25-year-old, who scored five and created 16 in 30 games last season.

The Switzerland international, who also has Spanish citizenship, can play behind the striker, and registered 37 goal contributions (14 goals and 23 assists) in 56 games across all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign.

A busy summer for Stuttgart

Stuttgart have already signed Nick Woltemade (Werder Bremen), Yannik Keitel (Freiburg), Justin Diehl and Jeff Chabot (1. FC Köln), as well as Stefan Drljaca (Dynamo Dresden) this summer.

But with Serhou Guirassy, ​​Chris Führich, Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Angelo Stiller all being courted by other clubs, and Hiroki Ito joining Bayern Munich, expect plenty of ins and outs at the Swabian club.

Kicker further report that Enzo Millot has a reported exit clause in excess of €20m, hence the monitoring of Puertas, who has a contract until 2025. But as of yet, it doesn’t appear that Millot intends on leaving the club.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder