After a sixth-straight loss, has Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman lost the fans?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman couldn't wait to get home.

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the fourth-year Arkansas football coach expected positive vibes and an easier schedule inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to be a springboard to more success in 2023.

But Razorbacks supporters, just like any SEC fanbase, can only take so many failures. A disappointing season reached its low point Saturday afternoon when Arkansas (2-6, 0-4 SEC) fell to Mississippi State 7-3, but Coach Pittman and this year's team lost the home spectators' favor well before the clock hit triple zeroes.

When the Razorbacks jogged off the field for halftime, they were chased down the tunnel by a chorus of boos. The boo birds reappeared periodically throughout the second half with every offensive drive yielding the same result: punt.

This mutiny has been brewing. Arkansas has zero wins since early September. An anemic offense and some coaching miscues over the past six weeks have led to a disaster of a season. Pittman had been saying all week he expected a sold-out crowd against Mississippi State, but that expectation felt more like a blind wish. There were empty seats filtered throughout the Razorbacks home ground Saturday.

Unfortunately for Pittman, with so much blame to go around, the final destination of accountability falls on the man in charge.

"Well, we’ve got a lot of figuring out to do," Pittman said. "We’ve got to get better. I’ve go to do a better job. I’ve got to figure this out."

Arkansas averaged 2.9 yards per play Saturday. The last time the Razorbacks put forth such an abysmal offensive performance was Nov. 23, 2018, when the Razorbacks averaged 2.92 yards per play in a 38-0 loss to Missouri. Before that, you have to go all the way back to a 2012 loss to Alabama to find such a bad performance. KJ Jefferson threw for 97 yards against the 114th-ranked passing defense.

The seven points Mississippi State scored are the fewest points Arkansas has allowed in a loss since a 6-0 defeat to Memphis in 1993. The last time Arkansas scored less than three points in a game was against Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, in 2021.

The fans' most vicious sound of disgust came late in the third quarter, when a delay of game penalty prevented a long field goal try from Cam Little. Arkansas had to punt, when a successful field goal would have given the Razorbacks some extra life in their final drive of the game, only needing another three points instead of a touchdown.

The delay of game was another huge miscue for which Pittman accepted blame in the postgame press conference.

"I didn't know what to do to be perfectly honest with you," he said. "So, I was probably eight seconds in on the 40-second clock. I decided to kick a field goal, and we didn't get it off in time. That's the truth. I did not want to call a timeout at that point because I wasn't even sure I wanted to kick a field goal to be perfectly honest with you."

Cam Little is 11-for-12 on field goals this season and 4-for-4 on kicks longer than 50 yards. It is inexcusable for an SEC head coach to have such indecision in a game-defining moment. The fans let him hear their displeasure.

And now, the only question left is where does Arkansas go from here? Arkansas couldn't keep teams out of the end zone in 2022. This year, the defense has progressed, but the offense looks unsalvageable.

There needs to be changes coming out of the bye week, either in roster personnel or coaching responsibilities. Pittman declined to answer a question Saturday if he would make mid-season changes within his coaching staff.

But if the fans' voices on Saturday were any indication, there might not be any hope left for this coaching staff.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Sam Pittman might have lost the Arkansas football fans after Mississippi State defeat