Sixth-rounder Cole Van Lanen signs with Packers

Add the Packers to the list of teams who have started signing their draft picks.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a deal with sixth-round offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. It will be a four-year contract for Van Lanen in Green Bay, although his run in the town has already lasted a lot longer.

Van Lanen grew up and went to high school in Green Bay and then spent his college years in-state at the University of Wisconsin.

He spent his final two seasons with the Badgers as the team’s left tackle, but could be headed inside to guard in a bid to make the Packers.

The Packers have eight other picks left to sign with their rookie minicamp taking place this weekend.

